Nickelback Returns!
Feb 01, 2017
Alberta boys Nickelback made a couple of big announcements this morning. The band will head out on a 44 date tour that includes two stops in their home province. They'll play The 'Dome in Calgary on September 26th, and Rogers Place in Edmonton on September 28th. Tickets go on sale Saturday Feb. 11 at LiveNation.com. Nickelback's...
Aurora, IL to Attempt Headbanging World Record
Jan 31, 2017
The Chicago suburb of Aurora, Illinois will attempt to break the world record for the most people headbanging at the same time. The attempt will be made before the city's fireworks display on July 4th to the Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It's part of Aurora's year-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of the movie...
