U2's Joshua Tree Tour an Instant Success
Jan 19, 2017
Fans have been buzzing since U2 announced the Joshua Tree Tour for 2017. The band will play their breakthrough album from 1987 in it's entirety. According to promoter Live Nation, over 1.1 million tickets were sold on the first day of the on sale, making this tour one of the fastest selling ever! The closest show for us...
Paul McCartney Suing for Song Ownership
Jan 19, 2017
Paul McCartney is suing Sony/ATV for copyright ownership of the many songs he wrote with John Lennon as part of The Beatles. The copyrights were bought by Michael Jackson and then sold to Sony/ATV after Jackson's death. McCartney will try to claim them back under a provision of American copyright law. Sony says the...