The Vat Hosts 1st Annual Red Deer Entertainment Awards

The efforts and accomplishments of those involved in the local entertainment scene were recognized at an event this past weekend.

The 1st annual Red Deer Entertainment Awards were held at the Vat Saturday night.

Winners were as follows:

Group of the Year: Dusty Tucker

New Group of the Year: Damian La Grange

Singer/Songwriter of the Year: Randi Boulton

Cover Band of the Year: Sharkpuncher

Promoter of the Year: Justin Shadows with Shadows Production and Quan Diep with True Channel

Venue Recognition Award: Bo’s Bar & Stage

Open Stage Award: Paeton Cameron

Achievement Award: Carl Stretton

Red Deer Scene Award: Terry Cave

Comedy Achievement Award: Bull Skit Comedy

Comedy Recognition Award: Clint Worke with Heritage Lanes Comedy Zone and The Dirrty Show

Social Contribution Award: Sean Draper