The Vat Hosts 1st Annual Red Deer Entertainment Awards

The efforts and accomplishments of those involved in the local entertainment scene were recognized at an event this past weekend.
The 1st annual Red Deer Entertainment Awards were held at the Vat Saturday night.
Winners were as follows:
Group of the Year: Dusty Tucker
New Group of the Year: Damian La Grange
Singer/Songwriter of the Year: Randi Boulton
Cover Band of the Year: Sharkpuncher
Promoter of the Year: Justin Shadows with Shadows Production and Quan Diep with True Channel
Venue Recognition Award: Bo’s Bar & Stage
Open Stage Award: Paeton Cameron
Achievement Award: Carl Stretton
Red Deer Scene Award: Terry Cave
Comedy Achievement Award: Bull Skit Comedy
Comedy Recognition Award: Clint Worke with Heritage Lanes Comedy Zone and The Dirrty Show
Social Contribution Award: Sean Draper