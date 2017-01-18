Linkin Park teases new music

During a recent fan Q&A, Mike Shinoda (lead singer) said that fans could be hearing new music soon! And, to “expected the unexpected”! Shinoda teased that there would be guest artists and/or guest writers, but said the album was produced by the members of Linkin Park. As to when to expect the unexpected…all that was said is that they are “wrapping it up”, including album artwork and new merch. Stay tuned!

Linkin Parks last album was The Hunting Party which featured songs like Guilty All The Same:

(Alt Nation)