The first round of performers has been announced for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The ceremony will take place on February 12th in Los Angeles, Ca. Metallica is one of those bands taking the stage at the Staples Centre! The title track from Metallica’s latest album, Hardwired, is nominated for Best Rock Song.

Other performers include John Legend, Carrie Underwood, & Keith Urban

Metallica performed on the Grammy’s for the first time in 1989.

