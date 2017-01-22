Kings Of Leon Postpone Shows

Kings of Leon were forced to postpone a show in Detroit on Sunday, and have also moved their Jan. 23 date in Chicago at the United Center. Both shows will be made up in March. On Friday, KoL drummer Nathan Followill tweeted that he had bronchitis. He still played a show at Madison Square Garden in New York that night. Then on Sunday, the United Center in Chicago tweeted the drummer had been diagnosed with pneumonia, forcing the postponement. Kings of Leon do not have any Alberta dates booked at the moment.

(Chicago Tribune)

Photo Credit-Rick Diamond Getty Images