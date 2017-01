The lineup for the Sasquatch Music Festival was unveiled today. The festival takes place at the infamous Gorge in Washington State May 26th-28th. You can check out bands like Head & The Heart, Phantogram, Frank Turner, The Shins, MGMT, and this years headliner TWENTY ONE PILOTS! This will be the bands first major festival headlining slot (no offence to X-Fest or Sonic Boom) in North America. With likely many more to come!

Watch the full Sasquatch announcement:

(Pop-Buzz)