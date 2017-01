7 time Emmy winner and one time Oscar nominee Mary Tyler Moore passed away today at the age of 80. The death was confirmed in a statement to TMZ from her longtime personal rep who said “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine.”

Moore appeared on the Dick Van Dyke show in the ’60’s and her her own successful sitcom for 7 seasons. The Mary Tyler Moore show ran from 1970-1977.

(TMZ)