Stone Temple Pilots to Continue Using Name

Robert and Dean DeLeo are defending their decision to continue using the Stone Temple Pilots name after the death of Scott Weiland. Robert says they have worked hard to create and develop the band’s brand and that it’s simply hard for them to sound like anything other than Stone Temple Pilots. Dean says they want to honour their past but also move on and make more records. Chester Bennington of Linkin Park briefly fronted the band after Weiland’s death, but STP have yet to name a new vocalist.

(LOUDWIRE)