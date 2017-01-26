Doomsday Clock Inches Toward Midnight

“Two Minutes…to Midniiiiight! The hand that threatens doom!” -Iron Maiden

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists created a Doomsday Clock in the late 1940’s as a gauge to tell how close the earth was to impending doom. The closer to midnight, the closer the danger to it all ending, most likely from a nuclear war.

At the height of the Cold War in the 50’s, the clock was set as close to midnight as it has ever been. From 1953 to 1960 the clock remained at 2 minutes to midnight as the United States & Russia continued to test hydrogen bombs.

Today, The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists moved the clock, for the first time ever, by a 30 second increment. We now sit at two and a half minutes to midnight! The decision is reportedly based on tensions again between the U.S. & Russia, as well as North Korea’s underground nuclear tests, the climate crisis, and yes, the election of Donald Trump.

(NPR)