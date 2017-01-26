Twenty One Pilots Drummer Battles…Himself?!

Twenty One Pilots are currently on their Emotional Roadshow Tour and drummer Josh Dun continues to wow with his drum solos. Is there anyone that can do a better drum solo at the moment. Well, maybe his only competitor is…himself! Using a pre-recorded video shown on the big screen at the back of the stage, watch Josh vs. Josh!

Twenty One Pilots played Calgary & Edmonton at the beginning of September, and there are currently no more Canadian dates on the tour. The band is playing the Sasquatch Festival at the Gorge in Washington State in May. Jus’ sayin’, would make a helluva road trip!