Aero-Vederci Aerosmith…Or Is It?

Aerosmith have already announced European dates on what is being called by some as their “farewell tour”. However, recent interviews with the band members show they aren’t quite willing to confirm a deadline for the band to hang it up.

Most recently Joe Perry did an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock where he said the band will tour, come off the road, go back on tour, come off again. So when will it end? Perry said, “We’re much closer to the end than the beginning. I’m not going to say this is — after the U.S. tour that we’ll never play the States again. I’m not going to say that. I feel like, at this point, every show could be the last show. You just don’t know. … I always have this attitude, it’s gotta be as good as it can be that day. That said, we don’t have a day planned where we say ‘Okay, this is the last show.’ You can’t picture that. On the other hand, I know there will be a last show just like there’s a one last time for everything in life.”

The Aerosmith guitarist said there may be new music, but then again, maybe not. He’ll get together with Steven Tyler and work that out. Whether it’s brand new material or they just pick up some unfinished work of the past remains to be seen.

For now, the Aero-Vederci Tour rolls through Russia, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, England, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.