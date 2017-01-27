Neil Young Will Induct Pearl Jam!

The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame announced today the list of presenters who will induct the current crop into the hall this April. And you probably won’t think of anyone more fitting of welcoming Pearl Jam to the stage than Neil Young. The two collaborated together on Neil’s 1995 album Mirrorball (PJ was the backing band for that album), Pearl Jam routinely uses Rockin’ In The Free World as an encore song at live shows, and well, makes sense the “Godfather Of Grunge” inducts one of the biggest bands of the genre.

It all happens April 7th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It was also announced that Jackson Browne will induct Joan Baez, and Rush’s Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson will give honours to YES. CLICK HERE for a full list of inductees.