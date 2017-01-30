Dave Grohl’s First Song Leaks!

Dave Grohl has been behind some of the biggest rock songs of the last 25 years, but it’s all gotta start somewhere, right? A video has leaked of Grohl painfully listening to his first ever recording. It’s an outtake from a Sonic Highways session where he visited the Seattle studio he first recorded in. The song is called “Gods Look Down”. The video was posted by The Laundry Room Studio on their YouTube page. That’s the Laundry Room’s owner & Producer Barrett Jones listening with a somewhat embarrassed Grohl!