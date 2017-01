Kings of Leon announced today the second leg of their North American tour. Unfortunately, of the 25 new dates reported, none are in Alberta. The band will play The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State August 26th & Toronto on August 9th. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have been tapped to open those shows. The current KoL tour is in support of their latest album “Walls” which features the new single “Reverend”. Watch their recent performance of the song on The Tonight Show below!