Aurora, IL to Attempt Headbanging World Record

The Chicago suburb of Aurora, Illinois will attempt to break the world record for the most people headbanging at the same time. The attempt will be made before the city’s fireworks display on July 4th to the Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It’s part of Aurora’s year-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of the movie “Wayne’s World”, which was set in the suburb. According to Guinness, the current headbanging world record is 320, set by a group of Australian high school students in 2014 to “It’s A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)” by AC/DC.

(CANADIAN PRESS)