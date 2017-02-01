Nickelback Returns!

Alberta boys Nickelback made a couple of big announcements this morning. The band will head out on a 44 date tour that includes two stops in their home province. They’ll play The ‘Dome in Calgary on September 26th, and Rogers Place in Edmonton on September 28th. Tickets go on sale Saturday Feb. 11 at LiveNation.com. Nickelback’s last performance in Alberta was at Commonwealth Stadium June 29th for Fire Aid. All proceeds from that show went to Ft. McMurray fire victims.

The other announcement concerned a new single and new album from the band. Feed The Machine will be Nickelback’s 9th studio album and follows up 2014’s No Fixed Address. Since that release, Chad Kroeger has had surgery on his vocal cords to have a cyst removed, and the band signed a new deal with a new record company. Warner Music Canada will distribute Feed The Machine, which is due June 9th.

Check out a lyric video for the new title track, then let us know YAY you liked, or NAY you don’t like it in the poll below.