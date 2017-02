Metallica called off a show in Copenhagen on the weekend because singer James Hetfield has no voice. The band says in a statement Hetfield’s health has not been improving, especially his throat, and his doctor ordered him not to sing a single note. The cancelled show has been rescheduled for September 2nd and they are monitoring Hetfield’s voice on a day-to-day basis to see when he can get back on stage.

(CANADIAN PRESS)