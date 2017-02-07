Strumbellas, Arkells, Tragically Hip, and More Snag Juno Noms

The Strumbellas have snagged a few Juno nominations. They are up for Group of the Year, as is Arkells, Billy Talent, and the Tragically Hip. The Strumbellas are also nominated for Juno Fan Choice, their hit “Spirits” is up for Single of the Year, and they are tapped to perform at the award show, held at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on April 2. The Rock Album category includes Arkells, Billy Talent, Monster Truck, Sam Roberts Band, and the Tragically Hip. Gord Downie is nominated for Songwriter of the Year and his solo effort ‘Secret Path’ is up for Adult Alternative Album of the Year along with Wintersleep’s ‘The Great Detachment.’ July Talk ‘Touch’ is up for Alternative Album of the year, while Breakthrough Group of the Year will be a battle between Bleeker, Bob Moses, and the Zolas.