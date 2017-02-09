Parts of the Northeastern United States are getting pummelled by a “snow event”. Boston, New York and many other cities are dealing with large snowfalls. The National Weather Service confirmed over 18 inches in Ludlow, Mass. and Albany, NY reported 4 inches in one hour. (18 inches is approx. 45cm). Over 3000 flights have been delayed or cancelled, and there are reports of at least one fatality in a snow shovelling mishap.

Another rare phenomenon was witnessed…Thundersnow! Watch footage here of a man FREAKING out as he captured footage of the occurrence.

The storm has already moved out of some areas.

(USA Today)