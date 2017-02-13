Metallica Announce WorldWired 2017 Tour

Metallica have announced the WorldWired 2017 Tour and it includes a stop in Edmonton. They play Commonwealth Stadium on August 16. It will be the last stop on the tour, which kicks off in May. Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira are tapped to open the Edmonton show. Tickets go on sale this Friday through Live Nation.

Elsewhere, Metallica performed at the Grammy’s Sunday night with Lady Gaga. There were some technical difficulties as James Hetfield’s mic wasn’t working, forcing him to share with Gaga. Metallica’s “Hardwired” was up for Best Rock Song, but they lost out to David Bowie’s “Blackstar”, which was one of four wins for Bowie. Cage the Elephant’s “Tell Me I’m Pretty” was named Best Rock Album and Twenty One Pilots took home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group performance for “Stressed Out”. They accepted the award in their underwear.

(CANADIAN PRESS)