Linkin Park Releasing New Single This Week

Linkin Park have been working on new music and they plan to release a new single this week. Last year, Mike Shinoda said they were hoping to do something different with this album. Chester Bennington says the songs they have produced are amazing and is looking forward to the fans hearing what the band has been working on. Elsewhere, Linkin Park recently launched a new app to help fundraise for their disaster relief charity Music for Relief. Fans can opt to add monthly donations to their phone bill and then track how their donation is helping through the app. Linkin Park founded the charity in 2004 after the Indian Ocean tsunami. It has raised more than $9 million since then.

(LOUDWIRE/BLABBERMOUTH)