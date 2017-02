A town of less than 6,000 people will host Ozzy Osbourne in concert this summer because it will be one of the prime spots in the US to see a total solar eclipse. Osbourne is scheduled to perform “Bark at the Moon” on August 21 at the Moonstock festival in Illinois, as the light fades into darkness. Five Finger Death Punch will play one of the other days of the four-day festival, with other acts to be announced.

(CANADIAN PRESS)