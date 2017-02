Rob Zombie confirmed his voice will be used in Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 via an instagram post! Zombie posted a picture of himself with director James Gunn from the Disney Studios where voice production is done. Gunn tweeted shortly after “It isn’t a James Gunn film without Rob Zombie’s voice!”

Zombie had a voice role in the first Guardians, as well as other Gunn films like “Slither” & “Super”.

(Blabbermouth)