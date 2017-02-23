Rumour: New AC/DC Album in 2018?

According to Paul Cashmere of Australia’s Vintage Vinyl News, Angus Young may be planning a new AC/DC album for 2018 with Axl Rose as the vocalist! Nothing is imminent as Guns N Roses continues their Not In This Lifetime Tour (Edmonton show is in August) for much of 2017. Cashmere suggests that in the meantime, AC/DC could issue a live album featuring Axl Rose as much of the shows were recorded. All speculation at this point, but let’s be honest, did you ever see Axl & Slash sharing a stage together again? Anything is possible!

(Vintage Vinyl News)

photo credit: Jeffrey A. Camarati, Getty Images