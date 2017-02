Twenty One Pilots continue to amaze. They have just broken the record for longest streak at number one on Billboards Hot Rock Songs chart. Heathens has spent 28 weeks at number 1, beating current record holder Walk Off The Earth by a week! All together the Pilots have spent 60 weeks at number 1 combined with singles Stressed Out (23 weeks) & Ride (9 weeks).

The chart began in 2009 and until now, the Foo Fighters had the longest combined streak at number one with 30 weeks.

(Billboard)