The Foo Fighters were back in fine form this past Friday for a concert in the UK that was live streamed for fans around the world. The band also announced they would indeed be headlining Glastonbury this year. The Foos were supposed to headline the festival in 2015 but had to pull out after Dave Grohl broke his leg. The Foo Fighters have booked a handful of other festival dates this year as well.

