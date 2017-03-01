One Bad Son Release New Song

While their bio says they hail from Saskatoon, there is no doubt this band is the adopted “son” of Red Deer. They have been a part of 11 consecutive sold out shows around our city in venues such as The Vat, International Beer Haus, & most recently Bo’s Bar & Grill. Collectively they have played a Rebels game, and lead vocalist Shane Volk has handled anthem duties on a couple of occasions. They even played from the back of a 106.7 The Drive cruiser.

On Friday they are back with their first new release of music in nearly two years. Raging Bull is the first single from a new album which is still in production. We could give you our take on the song…but yours is the most important! Crank it up and let us know below…YAY or NAY for new music from OBS!