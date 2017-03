Paul Stanley has quashed rumours of a reunion with Ace Frehley. Frehley has made recent comments about the possibility of rejoining KISS for a potential farewell tour next year. However, Stanley says he has no desire to revisit the past. He says it has nothing to do with any animosity against Frehley, as he sang on his last album, he just doesn’t want to get “hitched again to somebody I unhitched from.”

(GIBSON NEWS)