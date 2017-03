A Florida man has been arrested on allegations he tried to impersonate Nickelback drummer Daniel Adair. Lee Harvey Koenig, 45, allegedly ordered $25,000 in drum equipment and microphones from Austria under Adair’s name after realizing he had a similar drum setup. The manufacturer called Adair, who confirmed he had not ordered the gear and police in Florida were alerted. Koenig reportedly has a history of fraud-related convictions.

(BLABBERMOUTH.NET)