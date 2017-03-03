Iron Maiden Tickets Go Paperless

Iron Maiden has made some changes to how their shows are ticketed to try to curb scalpers. They have implemented a paperless ticket policy. Fans won’t have hard copies of tickets and instead have tickets on their smartphone which are scanned at the door of the show. The tickets must have the purchaser’s name on it and fans will need to show their ID and credit card. Iron Maiden says since making the policy change for their UK concerts, listings of their tickets on secondary sites have dropped 95%.

