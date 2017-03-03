Nevermind STILL charting 26 years later

One of the highlights of this week’s (March 11) Billboard Top 200 album chart comes from an album released over two and a half DECADES ago! Nirvana’s landmark album Nevermind returns to the chart at No. 134, with an increase of 5000 units over the previous week. The album, which features legendary songs Come As You Are, Lithium, & Smells Like Teen Spirit, has a non-consecutive streak of 350 weeks on that particular chart. That’s good enough to have it ranked 8th on the all time list for the chart which debuted nearly 61 years ago! Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of The Moon has nearly triple the weeks and is the record holder.

photo credit Kirk Weddle/UMG

(Billboard.com)