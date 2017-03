Red Hot Chili Peppers have been forced to rescheduled a couple shows on their current tour. Anthony Kiedis has bronchitis and needs to take a few days to recover. Shows in San Diego, Denver, and Glendale have been postponed. The band apologized to fans for the inconvenience. The Chili Peppers have a couple Alberta dates booked on this tour. They play Edmonton May 28 and Calgary May 29.

(LOUDWIRE)