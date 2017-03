Foo Fighters played a surprise gig last week where they announced the band would be headlining the Glastonbury Festival this summer. During the live streamed concert, they played two new songs. Speaking to NME, guitarist Chris Shiflett said, “I don’t know what our plans are, but we’ll make a new album when the time is right.There will be a new Foo Fighters at some point.”

Shiflett will be releasing his new solo, country flavoured album “West Coast Town” in April.

Photo Credit: Getty Images