Twenty One Pilots were big winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Sunday night. They were named Best Duo/Group of the Year, Alternative Rock Artist of the Year, and “Heathens” was Alternative Rock Song of the Year. Rock Song of the Year was Green Day’s “Bang Bang”, Metallica’s ‘Hardwired…to Self-Destruct’ was named Rock Album of the Year, and The Strumbellas were named Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist.

(ALTERNATIVE PRESS)