Jack White Working On New Music

Jack White’s most recent release of original solo material is 2014’s Lazaretto. Since then, he has toured, worked with Beyonce, and about a million other projects. However, according to an article from The New Yorker magazine, White is currently holed up in a Nashville apartment recording new music! And in true Jack White fashion, he is recording using “a reel-to-reel tape recorder that he bought when he was fourteen with money he made mowing lawns.” There are no details as to when the project may be ready. Read more from The New Yorker.