Chris Cornell Debuts Video For New Solo Song

Chris Cornell has released a lyric video for a new solo song called “The Promise”. The song is part of the soundtrack to a new Christian Bale movie that shares the same name. Cornell has a close friendship with the film’s producer. He will donate proceeds from the sale of the single to International Rescue Committee which responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic well-being, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster.

Check out the video and trailer to the movie below!

(Blabbermouth)