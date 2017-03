Chris Cornell Debuts Video For New Solo Song

Chris Cornell has released a lyric video for a new solo song called “The Promise”. The song is part of the soundtrack to a new Christian Bale movie that shares the same name. Cornell has a close friendship with the film’s producer. He will donate proceeds from the sale of the single to¬†International Rescue Committee¬†which responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic well-being, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster.

Check out the video and trailer to the movie below!

(Blabbermouth)