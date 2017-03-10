Elton John Spotted in a Vancouver Record Shop

Elton John is getting ready to deliver back to back shows in Victoria this weekend, and yesterday found time to do some shopping! Sir Elton was spotted in a downtown Vancouver record store, along with a couple of bodyguards. What was he looking for? GANGSTER RAP! After being told by the owner of the store they were sold out of the artist he was after, Elton settled for some 80’s Scritti Politti vinyl. He signed a copy of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road for the store, plus posed for a few pictures, and went on his way!

Here’s some footage of Elton John performing Your Song at the Centrium in Red Deer almost 5 years ago!

Photo Credit: Beat Street Records

