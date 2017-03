U2 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘The Joshua Tree’ album with a super deluxe reissue. Out June 2, the reissue will include B-sides, studio outtakes, and demos. It will also feature a live 1987 performance at Madison Square Garden. The deluxe edition will come in CD, vinyl, and digital formats. U2 are also embarking on a world tour this year where they will play ‘The Joshua Tree’ in its entirety. The only Canadian dates are May 12 in Vancouver and June 23 in Toronto.

(ROLLING STONE)