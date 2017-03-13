Pearl Jam Invite All Five Drummers to Rock Hall Induction

Pearl Jam has invited all five of their drummers to join them for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Longtime drummer Matt Cameron will be inducted, and so will Dave Krusen, who played drums on the “Ten” album. The band posted a letter on their website, saying Krusen, Matt Chamberlain, Jack Irons and Dave Abbruzzese “are each individually great players who gave their all to the early recordings and live gigs.” The band say they feel “fortunate to be recognized and provided the opportunity to reunite with everyone who has been part of the group.” Abbruzzese had complained last year about being snubbed and was upset Pearl Jam did not stand up for his inclusion.

(CANADIAN PRESS)