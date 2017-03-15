Nickelback “All the Right Reasons” Certified Diamond

The Recording Industry Association of America, the group that gives out gold and platinum records, has certified Nickelback’s “All the Right Reasons” album Diamond. A record needs to sell 10 million copies to be certified Diamond. Guitarist Ryan Peake says they are “humbled and so grateful 10 million times over.” The band will release their new album “Feed the Machine” on June 9. Meantime, the RIAA has certified the Twenty One Pilots’ album “Blurryface” 3x Platinum after it sold 3 million copies.

(CANADIAN PRESS/ALTERNATIVE PRESS)