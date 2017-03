Weezer has already announced upcoming Alberta dates, and today added a UK tour to their itinerary. The band play in Edmonton April 4th and Calgary April 5th and will also have a new song to play! Check below to hear the new single Feels Like Summer. The song will appear on an album due for release this summer! Rivers Cuomo tweeted recently that he had turned in 13 demos, most likely for the new album. No release date as of yet.

(NME)