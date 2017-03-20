Legendary Chuck Berry Passes Away at 90

Tributes are pouring in for legendary guitarist Chuck Berry. He passed away Saturday at the age of 90. Bruce Springsteen calls Berry “rock’s greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock ‘n’ roll writer who ever lived.” Mick Jagger says Berry “lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers.” Keith Richards says, “One of my big lights has gone out!” Slash tweets that Berry “was indisputably the king.” Lenny Kravitz gave credit to Berry saying, “None of us would have been here without you.” Joan Jett calls him “Original Pure Rock n Roll” while Sammy Hagar tweets, “Thank God for his rock and roll presence on this planet!”

(CANADIAN PRESS)