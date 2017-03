Lawyers for the band Spirit have filed an appeal of the “Stairway to Heaven” lawsuit. A jury sided with Led Zeppelin last year and ruled they did not rip off the song “Taurus”, which pre-dated “Stairway”. The appeal cites several alleged errors made in the instructions to the jury and says the jury wasn’t allowed to hear the full instrumental version of “Taurus”. The saga continues.

(ROLLING STONE)