New Chuck Berry Single Released Days After Death

A new Chuck Berry album will be released in June, his first new album in nearly 40 years. That announcement had come prior to his death on March 18th. Now, a few days after his passing, the first single from the album has been released. The song features special guest Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave, as well as newcomer Nathaniel Rateliff (S.O.B). Check out the song below. The album will also feature Gary Clark Jr. as well as a song described as a “spritual sequel” to Berry’s seminal hit Johnny B. Good. The song is called Lady B. Goode.

(consequence of sound)