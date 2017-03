Blink 182, Muse, and The Killers are among the bands who will play Lollapalooza this year. The massive music festival takes place August 3-6 in Chicago. Others in the lineup include Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, Kaleo, The Pretty Reckless, Royal Blood, Highly Suspect, Arcade Fire, Milky Chance, and Rag’n’Bone Man.

(ALTERNATIVE PRESS)