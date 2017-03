Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age is being sued by a man he had a confrontation with outside a show last Spring. After a show in Detroit in April, Homme was approached by a man seeking an autograph. The lawsuit claims Homme refused to sign anything for “blood sucking eBayers” and proceeded to yell profanities at the man. It also accuses Homme of getting in the man’s face and physically grabbing his shoulder. None of the allegations have been proven.

(NME.COM)