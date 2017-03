Sublime’s debut album ‘40oz. to Freedom’ was released 25 years ago and the band will mark the milestone in a few ways. The debut album will be reissued, along with their 1995 EP ‘Badfish’. Two films are also in the works. One will be an authorized documentary while the other will be a biopic. Sublime has also teamed with a brewing company to produce a limited edition ‘40oz. to Freedom’ beer.

(ROLLING STONE)