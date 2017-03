Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield are once again teaming up for the 4th annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit concert. The event on May 15 raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Program at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco. Hetfield is helping to organize the concert unable to perform at it for the first time due to scheduling conflicts with Metallica’s WorldWired Tour. Dave Grohl will take his place.

