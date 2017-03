Sounds like the long awaited Motley Crue movie is headed to Netflix. ‘The Dirt’ is based on the book of the same name about the band and their rise to fame in the 80’s. The band members are set to serve as co-producers on the film. No word yet on when it might hit the Netflix menu. Two other companies had previously signed on to develop the movie, which has been in the works for quite some time.

(BRAVEWORDS)