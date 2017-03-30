Blink 182 to Record New Album Later This Year

Sounds like Blink 182 plan to start writing new tunes later this year. In a recent interview, Mark Hoppus says after they finish their current tour, they plan to take a bit of time off and then will sit down to lay down some material for a new album towards the end of 2017. Hoppus says there is a lot of positive energy with the band right now and they want to keep the creative ball rolling. There was no mention of former bandmate Tom DeLonge, who recently claimed he has been in talks with drummer Travis Barker about when he may come back to the band. He says if he wanted to, he could return within days.

(ALTERNATIVE PRESS)